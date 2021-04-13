Brentford’s Ivan Toney sends message to Marcus Maddison after Bolton Wanderers exit

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has sent a message to his former Peterborough United teammate Marcus Maddison on Instagram after the midfielder departed Bolton Wanderers yesterday.

The enigmatic winger who can also play as an attacking midfield player saw his loan spell with the League Two play-off hopefuls cut short yesterday due to personal reasons and will now head back to London to link up with his parent club Charlton Athletic ahead of weighing up his options during the summer.

It has also been mentioned by the player himself that he is considering whether he would like to continue playing football or not after failing to settle during his time at Bolton and as a result this could well be his last campaign as a professional as he has admitted to having fallen out of love with the game.

Naturally his sudden exit and talk about his mental health prompted widespread reaction from both supporters and those closest to the player, with Toney responding with this message to his former teammate on Instagram yesterday:

The two players played alongside each other at Peterborough for the best part of two years and proved to form a successful partnership during their time with the Posh as the club narrowly missed out on promotion to the Championship.

Toney is now ripping it up at his current club Brentford and is top scorer in the Championship with 29 goals, whilst Maddison will now weigh up his future in football after making just 10 appearances during his time with the Trotters.

It is however refreshing to see the 27-year-old be so open and upfront about his mental health and it just goes to show that no matter a person’s profile or wealth, they are still human and can be affected by all that comes with playing football at the top level.