Brentford’s Henrik Dalsgaard sends warning to Leeds United and West Brom

Brentford defender Henrik Dalsgaard has sent a warning to Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion by claiming that the Bees’ target remains automatic promotion.

The Bees are fourth in the Championship as things stand – 10 points back from second-place West Brom, who are one place behind league leaders Leeds.

The delay to the campaign has lasted more than three months but the English second tier is set to get back underway on Saturday and with nine games remaining, it appears Brentford feel catching the top two is still possible.

Speaking to West London Sport, Dalsgaard sent a warning to Leeds and West Brom by outlining the Bees’ end-of-season target.

He said: “We are pleased the season is returning and we have the chance to go for automatic promotion. We are trying to go for top two.”

Brentford will feature in Championship’s first game back as they face fellow promotion hopefuls Fulham.

Dalsgaard revealed that he expects it to be an unusual but tough west London derby.

He explained: “It’s going to be a very tough game. It’s going to be very environmental – who can get the game going?

“We both want the ball as much as possible, which will be tough away from home. But I think it will be about motivation and who can cope without fans the best.

“It’s hard to predict anything. We’ll just have to see how we cope without our fans. We have a good group who can hopefully manage without fans.

“It will be more up to us, because the crowd can’t get behind us, and for the experienced guys to get the young ones going.”

Fulham are not the only promotion hopefuls that Brentford will face in their final nine games of the campaign, with ties against West Brom, Derby County, and Preston North End still to come.

Have Brentford done these 15 things in the last 10 years? – Yes or no? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Been relegated. Yes No

The Verdict

You’ve got to respect the confidence from Dalsgaard and the high target that the Bees are setting themselves.

They may be 10 points back but I think Brentford could catch the top two. With Pontus Jansson back they should be solid defensively, while we know the damage their front three can do when they’re on their game.

I think we’re going to see Thomas Frank’s side piling the pressure on Leeds and West Brom.