Brentford
Brentford’s David Raya opens up on Wembley heartbreak with emotional social media post
Brentford goalkeeper David Raya has today shared an emotional message on Instagram following the upset of Wembley in midweek.
Thomas Frank’s side looked all but destined for promotion. They came flying out of the break and took West Brom all the way down to the final day, only choke against Barnsley at the last.
But they managed to reach the play-off final after seeing off Steve Cooper’s Swansea City, booking themselves a face-off with Fulham in the process.
After a tight game, Brentford fell apart in the final stages with two goals from Joe Bryan sealing their fate. David Raya took some criticism on the night, but here’s what he has to say on Brentford’s fortunes:
View this post on Instagram
After a few days dealing with emotions and accepting them. So hard to describe how we felt after Tuesday, all the hard work we’ve put in during the whole season and we didn’t get what we deserved, football can be cruel sometimes. I got to say that im so proud of this team. We gave everything and we were so close to achieving something special. It’s been an incredible season after the circumstances. A lot of ups and downs and plenty of lessons. This team deserves much more. I want to thank you all for the support throughout the season but specially all the good messages I’ve received the last couple of days. Short break before we back again 🐝 #bees
The Spaniard signed from Blackburn Rovers last summer. He had a strong season in all having featured in all of Brentford’s Championship games, and all three of the following play-off games.
His side boasted the second best defence in the league having only conceded 38 through the 46 Championship games, but Raya came under the spotlight at times, having made a handful of mistakes.
One of those came in a crunch game with Leeds United back in February, when Leeds captain Liam Cooper scored from way out as Raya failed to control the ball, letting it slip underneath his foot.
The verdict
Raya didn’t have his best game on Tuesday night, but neither did Brentford. It would be easy to blame Raya for the loss – especially given Bryan’s first goal – but Brentford were beaten by the better team on the night.
He’ll no doubt go into next season at the Bees’ no.1 but after that Wembley showing, and some questionable moments throughout the season, Frank might well be keeping an eye on the Spaniard.