Brentford’s David Raya opens up on Wembley heartbreak with emotional social media post

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya has today shared an emotional message on Instagram following the upset of Wembley in midweek.

Thomas Frank’s side looked all but destined for promotion. They came flying out of the break and took West Brom all the way down to the final day, only choke against Barnsley at the last.

But they managed to reach the play-off final after seeing off Steve Cooper’s Swansea City, booking themselves a face-off with Fulham in the process.

After a tight game, Brentford fell apart in the final stages with two goals from Joe Bryan sealing their fate. David Raya took some criticism on the night, but here’s what he has to say on Brentford’s fortunes:

The Spaniard signed from Blackburn Rovers last summer. He had a strong season in all having featured in all of Brentford’s Championship games, and all three of the following play-off games.

His side boasted the second best defence in the league having only conceded 38 through the 46 Championship games, but Raya came under the spotlight at times, having made a handful of mistakes.

One of those came in a crunch game with Leeds United back in February, when Leeds captain Liam Cooper scored from way out as Raya failed to control the ball, letting it slip underneath his foot.

The verdict

Raya didn’t have his best game on Tuesday night, but neither did Brentford. It would be easy to blame Raya for the loss – especially given Bryan’s first goal – but Brentford were beaten by the better team on the night.

He’ll no doubt go into next season at the Bees’ no.1 but after that Wembley showing, and some questionable moments throughout the season, Frank might well be keeping an eye on the Spaniard.