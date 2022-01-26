Brentford’s chances of landing Nottingham Forest player become clearer as fresh offer lodged

Premier League outfit Brentford have become increasingly confident that they will land Nottingham Forest starlet Brennan Johnson after submitting a new offer for the Wales international, according to The Athletic.

The Bees are in direct negotiations with Forest’s Greek owners in regards to a potential move for Johnson, who added to his goal tally on Tuesday night against Barnsley with his sixth Championship strike of the campaign.

That came just hours after Thomas Frank’s side made a new bid for the youngster – and it’s one that includes a clause that would entitle Forest to 15 per cent of any profit that Brentford would end up making down the line on Johnson.

If accepted it would be both a record purchase for Brentford and record sale for Forest, but speaking following the 3-0 win over the Tykes last night, Reds boss Steve Cooper stated that he was ‘hopeful‘ that he would be able to keep the 20-year-old attacker at the City Ground beyond Monday’s transfer deadline.

Moneybags Newcastle United and also Leeds are believed to be keen as well as Brentford though, with Marcelo Bielsa’s transfer team reportedly having a large dossier on Johnson which includes his inside leg measurements.

The Verdict

Even though Forest are seemingly trying to make some ambitious moves this month, things would look slightly bleaker if Johnson were to depart.

He is Forest through and through as shown by his reaction to their win over Derby County at the weekend but the allure of immediate Premier League football can be sometimes too much to turn down.

Brentford of course are by no means an established top flight club but they do look as though with a few additions they could climb the table and they want Johnson to be a key part of that.

It’s certainly going to be an interesting few days as the Forest hierarchy mull over the London club’s latest approach and it’s given them a heck of a lot to think about.