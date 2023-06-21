Norwich City look set for a battle to keep hold of one of their young talents this summer, with Premier League side Brentford said to be keen on young striker Abu Kamara.

Kamara made his first-team debut at Carrow Road late on last season, appearing as a substitute three times towards the end of the campaign.

It appears, though, that Brentford have been keeping tabs on the player for quite some time now.

Latest Norwich City transfer news

That is according to Football Insider, who claim that the Bees have a concrete transfer interest in the 19-year-old this summer.

Their report claims that Kamara is 'firmly on the radar' of the West London club, who are said to be weighing up a bid for him.

Brentford apparently view Kamara as a star in the making.

Who is Abu Kamara?

For those who may not be familiar with Abu Kamara, he is a young, 19-year-old striker currently playing his football at Norwich City.

Thomas Frank's side are reportedly keen on Abu Kamara.

Kamara came through the youth ranks at Carrow Road, which means the senior Norwich appearances he made at the back of last season are the only senior appearances under his belt in his career.

Kamara does, though, have an impressive record of goals and appearances for the club's youth teams.

As per Transfermarkt, in 30 Norwich City under-18 appearances, Kamara netted 12 goals, for example, as well as registering three assists.

In the under-21's, he scored even more, appearing 50 times and netting an impressive 31 times, and creating seven assists.

How long does Abu Kamara have left on his Norwich City contract?

It is currently unclear how long Kamara has left on his deal at Norwich City.

Transfermarkt have his current deal expiring this summer, but the 19-year-old was not mentioned in either the club's senior or academy retained list as being released.

That, combined with the above transfer report, suggests Kamara is still contracted at Carrow Road through this summer.

Would Abu Kamara be a good signing for Brentford?

Looking at his youth numbers, you would certainly suggest that Abu Kamara has the potential to be a good player for Brentford in the future.

What you would say, though, is that at senior level, he is totally unproven.

The Football Insider report states that the club are looking to bring in added fire-power due to Ivan Toney's ban at the start of next season and whilst the 19-year-old may be a good signing for the future, putting that sort of pressure on him from the get go could be a risk.