Highlights Brentford could make a January move for Carlos Alcaraz, who they missed out on signing prior to his move to Southampton in 2024.

Alcaraz is an important player for Southampton, featuring in eight of their 10 league games so far this season.

Southampton may not be willing to sell Alcaraz in January unless Brentford can offer a significant fee, likely around £20 million. Anything less may not attract their attention.

Brentford are weighing up a potential January transfer raid of Southampton.

According to the Evening Standard, the Bees are considering a move for the highly-rated Carlos Alcaraz in the winter window.

Alcaraz has been with the Saints since joining from Argentine side Racing Club last January.

The midfielder performed well in the Premier League, but was unable to help steer the club clear of the relegation zone.

He is an important part of Russell Martin’s first team plans in the Championship, although he was left out of the side for a lot of September.

Could Carlos Alcaraz leave Southampton in January?

Thomas Frank's side are reportedly keen on Abu Kamara.

Brentford attempted to sign Alcaraz prior to his arrival at St. Mary’s, and are still tracking his progress.

They missed out on the 20-year-old, who instead opted to sign for Southampton, but could make another attempt to sign him in 2024.

The likes of Crystal Palace, Brighton and Everton also approached Racing Club, but a £12 million bid from the Saints got the deal over the line.

Palace and Italian giants AC Milan considered a summer move for Alcaraz following Southampton’s relegation, but he remained at the south coast club.

However, a move in January could be on the cards if Brentford make an acceptable offer to the Championship side.

The Bees are hoping to strengthen their attacking options and could turn to the Argentine, who is comfortable playing in a more advanced role than he has done for Martin’s side this season.

Thomas Frank’s side are currently 14th in the Premier League table, having earned seven points from their opening seven games.

How important is Carlos Alcaraz to Southampton?

Alcaraz has featured in eight of the team’s first 10 league games so far this campaign.

The midfielder has yet to contribute a goal or an assist, but he has impressed with his performances in the Championship.

Southampton lost four games in a row, none of which Alcaraz started, but got back to winning ways with his reintroduction to the side.

The south coast club is aiming to gain promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt this year, and Alcaraz could be key to achieving that goal.

Several important first team players departed in the summer, but Alcaraz remained.

He contributed four goals and two assists in the top flight from 18 appearances in the competition in the previous campaign.

Next up for Southampton is a clash against Rotherham United on Saturday.

Should Southampton cash in on Carlos Alcaraz?

Racing Club has a sell-on clause worth 15 per cent, meaning they will receive some of the fee Southampton earn for the eventual sale of Alcaraz.

That will likely be factored into the price tag that Southampton set for his future.

Alcaraz has a contract until the summer of 2026, meaning the Saints also have a strong negotiating position and have no need to sell.

It will likely take Brentford as much as £20 million to convince Southampton to sell in January, which is not a sum that seems likely for the London club to stump up.

Anything below that figure is unlikely to attract any attention from the second tier side.