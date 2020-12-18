Brentford v Reading: Predicted line-ups, team news, stats & more

Football League World’s Chris Thorpe will be live at the Brentford Community Stadium tomorrow afternoon, as Brentford prepare to take on fellow high-flyers Reading in the Sky Bet Championship.

Saturday’s fixture in West London pits two of the division’s early promotion runners up against each other, with both sides seeking to return to winning ways after failing to pick up three points in their previous league outings against Watford and Norwich City respectively.

Reading currently sit just above their weekend opponents on 33 points in fifth place and will know that a win away from home could take them up to third place if other results go in their favour during the next round of fixtures.

Whilst Brentford will be seeking to extend their unbeaten run in the league to 13 games, with Thomas Frank’s side also capable of leaping up to third in the standings if they secure victory and other sides around them drop points.

Brentford possible starting lineup (4-3-3):

Raya; Dalsgaard, Goode, Sorensen, Henry, Dasilva, Janelt, Jensen, Mbeumo, Toney, Forss

Reading possible starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Cabral; Holmes, Morrison, Moore, Gibson, Rinomhota, Laurent, Esteves, Olise, Ejaria, Aluko

The Bees are expected to ring the changes for this game, particularly in defence, with the first choice pairing of Pontus Jansson and Ethan Pinnock being ruled out through injury and suspension respectively, meaning that Charlie Goode is expected to partner Mads Bech Sorensen at the heart of the backline.

Plus Frank could look to call upon Marcus Forss once again for this important fixture, with the Finn expected to slot in on the left of Brentford’s attacking trio alongside Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo.

Meanwhile for the Royals, a plethora of injuries means that manager Veljko Paunovic is unlikely to change his team from the club’s midweek defeat against Norwich.

However Tomas Esteves could well come in on the right hand side of the attacking midfield trio for the Berkshire club in order to both counter the threat of Rico Henry and Forss down the left for Brentford and to offer a different type of offensive outlet in comparison to Sone Aluko, who is likely to start up top as the lone striker in place of Alfa Semedo.

Brentford have won three of their last six league meetings with Reading, completing a league double over the Royals without conceding a goal last season, perhaps suggesting they could have the edge on Saturday.

However it must also be noted that Reading have scored in 13 of their last 14 Championship away games, underlining the offensive threat that Paunovic’s side offers this term.

Much of the Onus and attention will certainly be on the likes of Toney for the Bees and Michael Olise for the Royals, with both players having been stand out performers for their sides this term.

Both sides are missing key players in important areas of the field and for that reason this could be a particularly open game, whilst the amount of goals scored by the two clubs this season in the league makes for the prospect of a mouth watering tie.