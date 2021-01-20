Brentford v Luton Town: Match preview

Brentford bring their 21-day Championship hiatus to an end by hosting Luton Town this evening, their first league fixture of 2021.

A number of postponements have meant that the Bees have only played an EFL Cup semi-final and an FA Cup third round tie since the 30th of December, something that Luton will be hoping to capitalise on.

The two sides meet at the Brentford Community Stadium at 7pm this evening and Football League World will be live in west London, providing updates throughout the game, alongside pre-match and post-match insights.

We kick things off with a preview…

Story so far

Ahead of their recent hiatus, Thomas Frank’s side were in threatening form and had won four of their last five Championship games, while they remain unbeaten in the league since October.

Having fallen at the final hurdle last season, Brentford will no doubt be determined to secure promotion this time around and look on course to mount a serious challenge. Should they win both their games in hand they’d be in the top two.

Their opponents this evening have been far more inconsistent over the past few months but look a different prospect entirely under Nathan Jones, who has them firmly in mid-table – sitting currently 14th – after escaping relegation last term.

The Hatters are certainly no stranger to a top-six scalp either, having beaten Bournemouth on Saturday and Norwich City in December.

Team News

Thomas Frank will be back in the dugout for the Bees after being absent due to illness and he’ll want to ensure his side are ready to hit the ground running despite their lack of recent action.

Captain Pontus Jansson will be missing after he underwent surgery on his ankle, with the club hopeful he will be back before the end of the season, but the Brentford boss has confirmed Charlie Goode is fit.

Christian Norgaard will also be absent, with Frank revealing it “will still be some weeks until we see him competing to get into the squad”.

The Hatters may be missing a key man at the heart of defence to as Tom Lockyer is questionable due to the head injury he picked up against the Cherries on the weekend.

Other than that, Jones has close to a fully fit squad with Martin Cranie the only other man on the injury list.

Last Time Out

Brentford outclassed Luton on their trip to Kenilworth Road in October, with goals from Rico Henry, Ivan Toney and Marcus Forss giving Frank’s men a 3-0 win.

The Hatters will know they will need to be much improved – and keep the ever-dangerous Toney quiet – if they’re to get a result this evening.

They will likely feel that the hosts’ lack of match action in recent weeks could play into their favour.