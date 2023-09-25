The EFL Cup returns this midweek - with the teams that are playing in Europe this season joining the competition at the third round stage.

One of those outfits are Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, who face a tough test in their opening round of the cup against a Brentford side that edged past League Two Newport County on penalties in Round 2 at the end of August.

Whilst Arteta and his counterpart Thomas Frank have their main targets in the Premier League, this all-top-flight clash could prove to be one of the more entertaining games of the round, with the respective sides' outings so far this campaign seeing plenty of goals.

It will also be viewed as a way to put things right as Brentford were defeated 3-1 by Everton at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday, whilst Arsenal were held 2-2 by Tottenham in the North London Derby.

The last time these sides faced each other in this competition saw Arsenal come out on top with a 3-1 victory at this stage in September 2018, with two goals from Danny Welbeck as well as an Alexandre Lacazette strike the difference between the Gunners and the then Championship Bees.

Brentford v Arsenal: Team news

The long-term absentees for Brentford remain in the form of Rico Henry, Shandon Baptiste, and key striker Ivan Toney, who is suspended for the immediate future.

Creative playmaker Mikkel Damsgaard also remains a potential doubt having continued his spell on the sidelines through the home defeat on Saturday.

“Damsgaard still has a little bit of niggling going on so maybe he’ll be available, maybe not." Thomas Frank stated prior to the Everton defeat.

Kevin Schade also sustained an injury in the warm-up, but nothing has been confirmed regarding his potential absence as yet.

As for Arsenal, they are without Jurrien Timber and Thomas Partey as long-term absentees, but Gabriel Martinelli could return despite sustaining an injury prior to the North London Derby.

Declan Rice was substituted with a back problem in Saturday's North London Derby and his boss was able to provide an update to official club channels post-match.

“Declan is not feeling good, he felt something in his back and could not carry on,

Is Brentford vs Arsenal being shown on TV?

This particular clash was not selected by Sky Sports in their TV picks for this round, as they opted for Newcastle United v Manchester City on Wednesday. However, highlights of the match will be available on ITV4's EFL Cup Highlights show on Thursday morning at the slightly unusual time of 02:00AM.

Where can you purchase tickets for this fixture?

With it being an EFL Cup game, options to purchase online at Brentford's ticketing site are restricted based on 'Ticket Access Points' rewarded to Bees members, with 500 or more needed in order to purchase a ticket this way.

General admission and premium ticket availability has been given to all season ticket holders at the Gtech Community Stadium.

As for the Arsenal away end, tickets are sold out as Gunners fans received a total of 1,725 tickets.

When is kick-off?

Brentford v Arsenal takes place at the Gtech Community Stadium on Wednesday September 27th and kick-off is at 7:45pm UK time.

That means full team news should be available at 6:45pm.