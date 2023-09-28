In the summer transfer window, Leicester City were able to keep plenty of the players that ended up being relegated with them from the Premier League last season.

Despite being part of a Foxes side that ultimately failed in their mission to stay in the top flight, the collective experience of the individuals that did not move on over the summer mean that they are big assets for new head coach Enzo Maresca as he looks to get them promoted at the first time of asking.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent James Maddison Tottenham Permanent (fee involved) Harvey Barnes Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) Timothy Castagne Fulham Permanent (fee involved) George Hirst Ipswich Town Permanent (fee involved) Victor Kristiansen Bologna Loan Youri Tielemans Aston Villa Permanent Caglar Soyuncu Atletico Madrid Permanent Daniel Amartey Besiktas Permanent Ayoze Perez Real Betis Permanent Jonny Evans Man United Permanent Boubakary Soumare Sevilla Loan Luke Thomas Sheffield United Loan Nampalys Mendy Without Club Permanent Ryan Bertrand Without Club Permanent Tete Shakhtar D End of Loan

And whilst plenty of players did exit the King Power Stadium over the summer, the likes of Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy all stayed.

Another who did not get a move away from City is Patson Daka, although he has so far not been afforded the chances under Maresca that others have been given.

According to Sky Sports in Italy, via Milan News, there was an agreement between Leicester and AC Milan to send the Zambia international striker to the San Siro on deadline day, but for whatever reason the proposed move broke down.

Similarly, Premier League outfit Bournemouth looked into a move for the 24-year-old but they could not get a deal over the line with Leicester for his services, meaning that until January at the very least, Daka remains a City player.

There could be a way out of Leicester for Daka though come the start of 2024, with a new club said to be interested in his services.

Who is interested in signing Patson Daka?

Thomas Frank's side are reportedly keen on Abu Kamara.

According to a report from Football Transfers, Brentford are looking into a potential swoop for Daka, with the future of Ivan Toney at the Bees uncertain.

Toney is banned from football until January 2024 and there is somewhat of an expectation that the bigger Premier League clubs will be looking into a move for him in the mid-season window, and should he be sold it would give Thomas Frank money to spend.

Brentford would then target Daka if he were to be sold, although they would face competition from Bournemouth, who reportedly are still interested in signing him after their failures earlier in the month.

How has Patson Daka fared for Leicester?

Daka found the back of the net 11 times in his first season for the Foxes, although five of those came in their UEFA Europa League campaign, with another five being in Premier League action.

The Zambian's goal contributions dropped in 2022-23, scoring just four times in all competitions and he has played just once so far in 2023-24 under Maresca, with that being a substitute appearance in the EFL Cup.

Football Transfers claim that Leicester owe Daka's former club Red Bull Salzburg £6 million the next time he features for the club in league action, which may explain why he has not been used at all by Maresca in the Championship.