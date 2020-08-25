Brentford transfer round-up: Saman Ghoddos latest, Leeds United interest, bid tabled for attacker

Brentford will undoubtedly be looking to go one further in their quest for Premier League football next season, as Thomas Frank looks to strengthen his squad even further.

The Bees have made just the one signing so far in Northampton Town captain Charlie Goode, and Frank will be keen to bring in more players as they prepare to embark on life in their new stadium.

Following their play-off final defeat to Fulham and their failure to win promotion to the Premier League, Frank will also be desperate to hold onto his key players, such as Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma.

Here, we round up the latest transfer news and gossip concerning Brentford…

Ghoddos closing in on move

Brentford are reportedly in advanced talks with Amiens SC playmaker Saman Ghoddos, according to RMC Sport journalist Loic Tanzi.

The 26-year-old can operate in several attacking positions, but mainly plays as an attacking midfielder, suggesting that he could be an ideal replacement for Said Benrahma.

Ghoddos made only seven appearances for Amiens last season due to a four-month suspension and a difficult time with injury, and has scored five goals in 36 appearances for the French side.

Bid in for Hamel As per Sky Sports' Transfer Centre (21/08, 09:30), Brentford have launched a £7m bid for Lorient forward Pierre-Yves Hamel. Hamel scored 10 goals and registered five assists across all competitions for Lorient last season, and has started this season in fine form, too, scoring in his first appearance of the season against Strasbourg. With Ollie Watkins' future up in the air, Hamel could be seen as a potential replacement for the prolific striker. Leeds remain keen on Ollie Watkins Leeds are still keen on a move for Ollie Watkins after a stellar 2019/20 campaign for the Bees. As per Phil Hay, the striker is an alternative option for Valencia forward Rodrigo, who is also said to be on the Whites' radar. But if a move for the Spanish international doesn't materialise, then there's every chance that Marcelo Bielsa's side will pursue a move for Watkins. Aston Villa's interest in Watkins The latest from an Aston Villa perspective on Watkins is that they remain heavily interested in signing the attacker. Football Insider claim that Villa are leading the race to sign Watkins, with the Daily Mail claiming that they are poised to make an opening offer worth £18m for the 24-year-old, who scored 26 goals in 2019/20. That offer isn't likely to match Brentford's £25m valuation of the player, though, with Dean Smith plotting a reunion with his former player.