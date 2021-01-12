Brentford transfer round-up: QPR man targeted, 20-year-old linked, player makes contract admission

Brentford are facing a crucial January transfer window this month.

The Bees currently sit fourth in the Championship table, two points adrift of the automatic promotion places at the midway stage of the season.

As a result, getting their business right in the current market could be crucial to Thomas Frank’s side’s chances of finally securing promotion to the Premier League this season.

Here, we’ve taken a look at all the latest transfer news surrounding Brentford to emerge over the past few weeks.

QPR man targeted

One player it seems Brentford could be set to target this month, it QPR attacker Ilias Chair.

The 23-year-old has scored five goals in 22 league appearances for the Bees’ local rivals so far this season, and it now seems as though he is starting to attract attention from elsewhere in the Championship.

According to The Sun (10/01, p59), Brentford are interested in a move for the attacker, along with fellow play-off hopefuls Watford, Bournemouth and Reading.

Callum Styles interest

Another Championship player that Brentford are rumoured to be targeting this month, is Barnsley forward Callum Styles.

The 20-year-old, who has three goals and two assists for the Tykes this season, is starting to attract plenty of attention this month, with reports from the Yorkshire Post claiming Brentford are one of the sides interested.

But with two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract at Oakwell – and with Barnsley holding the option of extending that deal by a further 12 months – the Bees may need a big offer to secure his services anytime soon.

Marcondes makes contract admission

One player who it seems could be on his way out of Brentford in the not too distant future, is Emiliano Marcondes.

The 25-year-old is out of contract at Brentford at the end of this season, and has now revealed to Bold in his native Denmark that talks over a new deal have yet to prove successful, meaning he could leave the club for free this summer.

That is something that could catch the attention of several of the Bees’ Championship rivals, with Norwich, Nottingham Forest and QPR all recently credited with an interest in the winger.