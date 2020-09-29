Brentford transfer round-up: Benrahma update amid Palace and Fulham links, Player joins Bees, Frank speaks on player’s future

Ivan Toney’s first goal for Brentford helped them claim a 1-1 draw with Millwall on Saturday as Thomas Frank continued to bounce back from their opening weekend defeat.

The Bees are 10th in the Championship after three games but will be hoping to climb up the table over the next few weeks.

With the transfer window set to close next month, the west London club could yet do some more business as they make final adjustments for the 2020/21 campaign.

The clock is ticking and here is all the latest transfer news concerning the Bees…

Crystal Palace’s Said Benrahma pursuit ongoing as Fulham enter race

Benrahma’s future remains Brentford’s great unknown as we near the end of the transfer window.

According to Alan Nixon, Palace’s pursuit of the winger is ongoing – having been linked with the £20 million-rated player for some time now.

They aren’t the only top-flight club keen though it seems as reports late last week suggested that west London rivals Fulham were keen to hijack the Eagles’ move.

After the play-off final defeat, you’d imagine losing Benrahma to Fulham is the last thing Bees fans will want to see.

Frank discusses winger’s future

The Algerian returned to the Brentford side for the first time this season against Millwall, coming off the bench for a second-half cameo.

Speaking to the Ealing Times after the game, Frank discussed the 24-year-old’s future and indicated he’d be pleased if he stayed.

He said: “If he’s still here when the window closes, I’m more than happy to have one of the best offensive players in the division.

Bees sign 18-year-old Alex Gilbert

After a successful trial period at the west London club, Gilbert has agreed to join Brentford B after leaving West Bromwich Albion in July.

The Irish winger has signed a two-year deal with the Bees, with the option of a 12-month extension.

Brentford B Head Coach Neil MacFarlane suggested Gilbert offered something different as “he likes to run beyond the strikers, find pockets, and also spin in behind”.