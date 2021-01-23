Brentford transfer round-up: Attacker linked with departure, interest in in-demand 21-y/o, race for League One target heats up

Brentford have managed to get themselves into a strong position in the Championship promotion race during the first half of the campaign and Thomas Frank’s side are well in the automatic promotion race.

The Bees are facing a vital next couple of weeks and they will be aiming to end the winter window with their key players still at the club. They will also potentially aim for one or two more quality additions to add that extra ability to their side. If they can do that then Frank’s side should be well set up for a strong challenge for the top two positions.

There are also some players more on the fringes of the squad that the Bees might have to make a decision over in the next few days or so. Frank and Brentford will need to decide whether it is best to keep hold of squad players to ensure they have enough depth, or cash in on one or two and potentially look to reinvest those funds elsewhere.

Here then, we aim to round-up the latest transfer news regarding the Bees…

Halil Dervişoğlu

One of the players on the fringes of the squad that Brentford need to make a decision over in the time remaining in the window is Halil Dervişoğlu. The attacker only arrived at the club a year ago, but he has struggled to make much of an impression and to convince Frank that he can be a key player for the Bees.

As a result, Dervişoğlu was sent out on loan during the first half of the campaign to Eredivisie outfit FC Twente, but he has returned to the Bees after making just nine goalless league appearances for the Dutch side. The attacker did score in the FA Cup third round win against Middlesbrough, but it is still thought he could be allowed to leave the club again this window.

It is now being reported that Turkish side Galatasaray are interested in bringing the attacker to the club this window to boost their attacking options as they eye up the Turkish league title. The club have now confirmed they are in talks with Dervişoğlu and it is thought that a move could be completed in the next few days.

Scott Twine

One player that Brentford have been linked with signing before the end of the transfer window is Swindon Town’s Scott Twine. The midfielder is thought to be on the radar of Frank’s side alongside a host of Championship rivals including Bournemouth, Reading, QPR and Luton Town in what could be an interesting transfer battle.

It had been reported that rivals Luton were planning to steal a march on the Bees and the other clubs interested in Twine by making an offer for the 21-year-old. However, it has now emerged that the Hatters are yet to have submitted a formal offer to Swindon for his services. That leaves the door open for Brentford if they want to make a move.

It has been reported that Swindon are ideally wanting to keep hold of Twine, but Brentford have made similar profiles of signings in the last few windows. If they came in with a good enough offer it could tempt the League One side into cashing in on the 21-year-old.

Siriki Dembele

Another player that Brentford have been strongly linked with a potential move between now and the end of the window is Peterborough United’s rising star Siriki Dembele. It had been reported at one stage that the Bees were leading the race for the in-demand 24-year-old ahead of a queue of other potential suitors.

It has also been reported that Dembele has handed in a transfer request to Peterborough and is keen to leave the club this window. However, the League One club’s Director of Football Barry Fry had suggested there had been no contact between them and Brentford regarding the 24-year-old.

The Bees now could have been overtaken in the race to sign him, with Rangers having reportedly become the latest side to register an interest in him. While it has also been reported that Nottingham Forest have made a loan enquiry to Peterborough for the 24-year-old. He could now be available for around £500,000.