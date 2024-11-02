Defender Ethan Pinnock racked up his 100th Premier League appearance for Brentford in last weekend's dramatic 4-3 victory over Ipswich Town at the Brentford Community Stadium. The London-born man was playing non-league football as recently as 2017, however, and has Barnsley to thank for his steep rise.

The 6 ft 4' centre-back was part of many capital-based clubs' youth setups, including that of Millwall and AFC Wimbledon, before joining Isthmian League outfit Dulwich Hamlet in 2010 as a 17-year-old.

Ethan Pinnock's career path to date Season(s) Club 2010–2016 Dulwich Hamlet 2010/11 Holmesdale (loan) 2016/17 Forest Green Rovers (permanent) 2017–2019 Barnsley (permanent) 2019 - Brentford (permanent)

Initially operating as a left-sided player, be that at full-back or further forward on the wing, Pinnock's growth in stature and natural attributes saw him quickly shifted into a more central defensive role, a position he's thrived at ever since.

Pinnock steadily grew into one of Hamlet's main men, becoming captain, being a key part of promotion winning squads, and picking up Player of the Year awards in the process.

By 2016, the former England C international was a wanted man in non-league circles, and National League outfit Forest Green Rovers paid an undisclosed fee to take the 23-year-old to Gloucestershire.

It would be a short, but sweet stay at the New Lawn for the defender, however, as he put in displays of real quality and consistency to help Rovers win promotion to the EFL for the first time via the play-offs in 2017.

Championship club Barnsley came calling the following summer, and Pinnock was soon playing at second-tier level, having been plying his trade at step seven just over a year previously.

Barnsley were another brief stepping stone for Pinnock

After an undisclosed fee was agreed between the two clubs, Pinnock signed a three-year-deal at Oakwell ahead of their 2017/18 second-tier campaign.

An indifferent first season in South Yorkshire, largely hampered by persistent injuries, proved to be a disappointing one for the defender on a personal level and the Tykes collectively, as they suffered relegation to League One.

However, the following campaign saw Pinnock and Barnsley bounce back, as the defender, now in his mid-twenties, played a starring role in his side's instant return to the Championship, and picked up numerous individual awards.

Pinnock would soon be on the move once more, with fellow second-tier outfit Brentford paying a reported £3m to bring the defender back to his native London in 2019.

The powerful, but classy defender, who also possesses a dangerous long throw, spent just two years with Barnsley, making 55 league appearances for the Reds, scoring three goals in that time.

It was in that short spell, however, that Pinnock gained vital experience at a good level. Combining this with his obvious talent gave Pinnock the necessary grounding and platform to go even higher.

The centre-back's first season in West London ended in play-off heartbreak. But the following 2020/21 campaign saw Thomas Frank's Bees see off Swansea City at Wembley to make it second time lucky in reaching the top-flight.

Brentford and Pinnock are now experienced Premier League operators

Over the last three seasons, Brentford have acclimatised well to life in the Premier League under Danish boss Frank, finishing 13th, 9th, and 16th respectively in the top-flight table in that time.

Pinnock has played a huge part in that consolidation and continued success. A key figure in the Bees' distinctive, direct, but effective style that has seen them trouble some of the biggest names in football.

The Brentford Community Stadium is a tough place to go, with Frank's side well-versed at getting the ball into dangerous areas with regularity. Pinnock's throw-ins are a major factor in this, as is his carrying of the ball into opposing territory.

The left-footed defender offers great balance, and a great mix of power and technique that has allowed him to make a century of Premier League appearances in that time.

Following last weekend's victory in which Pinnock achieved that feat, boss Frank paid testament to Pinnock's overall contribution and impact in his three years with the club.

It's been a hugely successful spell for both the player and Brentford as a whole, and the Bees chief also referenced Pinnock's pathway to the top in his dressing room speech.

The reported £3m fee the West London outfit paid Barnsley for the defender, who has 17 caps for the Jamaican national team since making his debut in 2021, three years ago, has turned out to be an absolute steal, with Pinnock, Brentford and their boss having a great deal to thank the Tykes for his and their subsequent success.