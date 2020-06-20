Brentford take firm stance over in-demand trio amid Premier League interest

Brentford have made influential attacking trio Bryan Mbeumo, Said Benrahma and Ollie Watkins aware of their intentions to keep hold of them during the next transfer window, as long as the club earn promotion to the Premier League, according to TEAMtalk.

The three forwards have been heavily instrumental to the Bees’ promotion push so far this campaign, having managed to form one of the most deadly attacking combinations in the Championship this term – and Frank’s side will be looking to those three players to once again spearhead their push for a top six finish in the last nine matches.

Benrahma in particular is attracting strong interest from the Premier League, with the attacker having been linked with potential moves to Chelsea and Leicester City after impressing with ten goals and seven assists so far this term, while Watkins has also caught the eye with 22 goals for the campaign.

It is thought that Brentford’s hierarchy have informed manager Thomas Frank that they will do all they can to keep hold of Mbeumo, Benrahma and Watkins in the next transfer window, so long as they go onto secure promotion to the Premier League as part of their ambitions to progress the club moving into their new stadium.

The verdict

This is very encouraging news for Brentford and Frank ahead of the end of season run in, with the Bees clearly showing the sort of intent and ambition that you would want to be seeing heading into what could be a very interesting race for promotion in the final nine matches.

Benrahma, Watkins and Mbeumo are arguably the best attacking trio in the division and it would be very interesting to watch how they would perform together in the Premier League next term, were Brentford to go on and be promoted and their hopes of surviving in the top flight would rest heavily on how well those would adapt to the league.

However, were Brentford to miss out on promotion then you would imagine it would be very difficult to keep hold of all three of their star attackers, which is why it is so important that they get of to a strong start to the re-start to the campaign and manage to go on and secure promotion.