Brentford take action to try and prevent key player exit

According to West London Sport, Brentford have increased their valuation of star forward Ollie Watkins ahead of the January transfer window.

This comes after the 23-year-old’s fantastic form throughout the current campaign having scored 13 goals in 22 Championship appearances this season.

Premier League interest has been high in the English forward, with Crystal Palace and Sheffield United two of the clubs that are said to be monitoring the player.

Watkins has been a key part of a Brentford side that are looking to have a real go at promotion to the Premier League this season, having seen themselves win eight of their last 11 games to reach 4th place in the Championship table.

There’s no doubt that if Watkins was to leave the club, it would be a major blow to the squad and Brentford’s chances of promotion in the current campaign.

The Verdict

Watkins has been utterly brilliant so far this season, and will hope to carry on his impressive form throughout with Brentford in a good position to compete for a place in the Premier League.

He has to stay grounded and make sure that his head is in the right place, especially if any bids come in for the striker. Obviously, Brentford have upped their price but every player has a certain value that the club couldn’t turn down.

If he does stay until the end of the season then there’s no reason why the Bees can’t be in the play-offs, or who knows even in the Premier League.