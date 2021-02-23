Brentford suffer major player blow as Bees continue to stutter in promotion race

Brentford will be without Rico Henry for two months, with the left-back tearing his hamstring in Saturday’s defeat to Coventry City at St Andrew’s.

Thomas Frank was forced to withdraw Henry from the action in the 65th minute of the clash with the Sky Blues and is now preparing for a crucial period of the season without his first choice left-back.

As per West London Sport, Henry is going to be on the sidelines for two months now, leaving Brentford without one of their key players until the very end of the Championship season.

The 23-year-old has made 30 appearances this season for the Bees, scoring once and registering a further two assists for Frank’s side. That’s helped them into automatic promotion contention in the Championship again, but results aren’t going their way right now.

That defeat at Coventry was the Bees’ third on the spin in the Championship. They remain second in the table, though, with Sheffield Wednesday their visitors this week for a fixture.

Frank’s side have slipped seven points adrift of league leaders Norwich City, whilst Watford have gained points on them in recent weeks and sit level on 57. Swansea City are narrowly behind, but with games in hand.

The Verdict

This is some blow for Brentford and comes at a time when their form has hit a real rocky patch.

Henry is the division’s top left-back and, in the eyes of many, is a Premier League player in waiting. He’s key to how Brentford play and losing him for a period of two months is some blow.

It will impact Brentford’s push for the top-two and the pressure is on to ensure that when he returns for the run-in, they are still in contention.

