The Championship play-off final between Luton Town and Coventry City takes place in just five days time, and it could be the last match in a Sky Blues shirt potentially for Viktor Gyokeres.

Mark Robins' talisman for the last two seasons will have one year left on his contract at the CBS Arena going into this summer, and if City are defeated by the Hatters at Wembley then it's almost certain that the Sweden international will be cashed in on.

Promotion for Coventry would complicate the situation a bit more and perhaps make him more likely to stay, but there's no shortage of suitors that will be watching on this weekend.

What is the latest on transfer interest in Viktor Gyokeres?

With less than a week to go until he showcases his talents infront of 90,000 people at Wembley, the rumour mill is still actively swirling when it comes to Gyokeres.

Plenty of Premier League clubs - both current and soon-to-be - have been credited with interest in the Swede, but it appears that Brentford are now the club that have made the biggest play for the 24-year-old's services.

According to the Daily Mail, the Bees are showing 'the most conviction' in their attempts to take Gyokeres off Coventry's hands due to the fact that Ivan Toney is now banned until mid-January. meaning that Thomas Frank needs to recruit another striker in his absence and then to potentially play alongside him.

The likes of Leeds United, Wolves and West Ham United, who are all believed to be interested, are yet to pursue Gyokeres in the manner that Brentford are doing and there's a chance they could be left behind in the battle.

Would Viktor Gyokeres be a good signing for Brentford?

There's no telling how good Gyokeres could be in the Premier League - sometimes we see strikers make the step up from the Championship to the top flight and it can be just too much for them.

However, there's reason to be optimistic with Gyokeres due to the mix of his pace and power that makes him a deadly threat at Championship level - the same traits that Toney has showed and made the step up to the Premier League with in the last two years.

Brentford create plenty of chances in their system as well so Gyokeres would not be short of goalscoring opportunities - it's just a matter of whether he would take them which he doesn't always do for the Sky Blues.

They clearly want to bring him to the club though and they may have to put an offer in as soon as the dust has settled from the play-off final on Saturday to have the best chance of landing his services.