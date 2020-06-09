Brentford set to take action in battle with West Brom and PL club for Charlton man

Brentford are reportedly set to offer a deal to Charlton Athletic striker Lyle Taylor but face competition from a string of clubs, including Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion and Premier League side Burnley.

The 30-year-old is out of contract at the Valley at the end of the month and has informed Lee Bowyer that he will play no further part this season as he won’t risk picking up an injury that could endanger a “life-changing” move.

Taylor, who has scored 36 goals for Charlton over the past two seasons, is set to become a free agent on the 1st of July and, according to West London Sport, Brentford are planning to make him an offer when he does.

It is understood they face competition for the striker, with West Brom, Burnley, and Turkish Super Lig side Sivasspor also keen.

Brentford have been linked with a move for Taylor in the past and were attributed with a £3 million offer in January but it appears they may now have the chance to get their man.

The Bees are pushing for promotion this term and currently sit fourth in the table – 10 points back from the top two and with a five-point cushion over the play-offs.

The Verdict

This would be a fantastic bit of business for Brentford if they can get it done.

Their interest in Taylor has been no secret over the past 12 months and it seems as though they’ve now got the chance to get their man as a free agent.

The 30-year-old’s goalscoring record over the past few years has been undeniable and he could prove lethal in an attack-minded side like the Bees.

That said, you feel Taylor could be holding out for a top-flight offer, so it may be hard to convince him without the guarantee of Premier League football.