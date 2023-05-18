In nine days time, Coventry City could be back in the Premier League for the first time in 22 years - but that might still not be enough to keep their star players around.

The Sky Blues dispatched Middlesbrough over two legs to set up an enthralling final against Luton Town at Wembley, but whatever happens next Saturday it could be the final time that Sky Blues fans see the likes of Viktor Gyokeres pull on the club's shirt.

Gyokeres has been a prolific goalscorer since arriving on a full-time basis in 2021 from Brighton & Hove Albion, and naturally that will mean he becomes a target for clubs at a higher level, which is exactly what has happened in recent times.

What is the latest on transfer interest in Viktor Gyokeres?

Plenty of Premier League clubs are keen on Gyokeres going into the summer, with Wolverhampton Wanderers one of the main top flight outfits with the striker high on their agenda.

Burnley, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Everton and Leeds are amongst the clubs also interested in signing the 24-year-old, and they are set to be joined by Brentford.

According to TalkSPORT, the Bees are now wanting to add Gyokeres to their squad due to the news that Ivan Toney will miss the first half of the 2023-24 season due to his eight-month ban from football because of a breach of betting regulations.

The report claims that Brentford have been tracking Gyokeres, who has scored 22 times this season for Cov and could still add to his tally, for a number of transfer windows but now that Toney has been suspended they are ready to try and finally add him to their squad.

What is Viktor Gyokeres' situation with Coventry City?

Gyokeres' situation is pretty much common knowledge now - his contract at the Coventry Building Society Arena expires next summer having signed a three-year deal in 2021.

It's always been expected for quite a while that the Sky Blues will look to cash in on the Swede for the best possible price this summer, but their journey to the Championship play-off final perhaps complicates things.

Should they defeat Luton at Wembley and become a Premier League club for the first time in over 20 years, Coventry simply have to try and tie down Gyokeres to a bumper new contract.

They would not be as desperate for a £25 million transfer fee due to the Premier League television money that would be rolling in over the course of the campaign, but of course if Gyokeres signals his intention to depart anyway then that makes things a tad more awkward.