Brentford set to battle Tottenham for signature of Middlesbrough player

Djed Spence is one of the hottest properties around right now and there seems to be plenty of interest in his services after his showings for Nottingham Forest this season.

It looked as though Tottenham were in the driving seat to snap him up but a report from Football Insider has revealed that Brentford now also want to bring the 21-year-old to the Premier League – and that means it might not be as straightforward as Spurs would have liked in their pursuit of the youngster.

Spence was cast out from his parent club Middlesbrough last summer and was instead shipped out on a short-term deal to divisional rivals Nottingham Forest. The move paid off for the player and for his temporary club, with the winger looking like one of the best in his position in the entire league.

The ultimate Middlesbrough end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 WHO DID THE CLUB PLAY ON THE OPENING DAY OF THE SEASON? FULHAM DERBY

Spence shone when given the chance at the City Ground and he rewarded the side for their faith in him by helping lead the club back into the Premier League. With 39 league outings to his name and six goal contributions, he lit up the league and left many impressed with his string of fantastic showings for Steve Cooper’s men.

Middlesbrough are now resigned to losing the youngster, with his Championship performances catching the eye of teams much higher up the Football League. Tottenham are the team who have looked most likely to snap him up on a permanent basis but it now appears as though Brentford too could be attempting to secure his signature this summer.

Regardless of where the player eventually ends up – whether that be Spurs or the Bees – it does look as though he will be plying his trade in the Premier League next season.

The Verdict

Djed Spence has earned this interest in him because of the level of performance he has put in for Nottingham Forest on a regular basis over the course of the 2021/22 season.

The winger has really shone and his skilful displays have caught the eye of teams in the Premier League now. When you consider his age and what he is already capable of, the clubs interested in him will feel it is a no-brainer to try and sign him now while they can for a relatively modest fee.

Tottenham might not offer him much action now but if they handle his development right, then he could end up becoming a regular in their squad and could be worth double or triple what Spurs would pay for him now. With Brentford in the mix now though too, they can compete for his signature by offering him first-team Premier League football right now.

It’s a move that Spence will have to seriously weigh up then – and it feels as though the transfer saga involving the winger might not be resolved for a while yet with all of this interest in him.