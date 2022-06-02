Brentford set to battle Manchester United for Norwich City player

Brentford have emerged as suitors in the transfer hunt for Norwich City right-back Max Aarons, according to The Sun.

The Bees are looking to strengthen their squad after comfortably retaining their Premier League position in their debut campaign, with an attack-minded full-back on the agenda for Thomas Frank and his recruitment team.

The London outfit have also been linked with Djed Spence and Scotland international Aaron Hickey – now Aarons is the latest player to be reportedly tracked by the Bees.

Aarons played 34 times for the Canaries last season in the Premier League as they were relegated straight back to the Championship, adding to his 36 top flight outings two years ago.

A 15-cap England under-21 international, the 22-year-old is attracting other interest as well this summer, with Football League World exclusively revealing last week that Manchester United were considering a swap deal involving Ethan Laird.

As well as the Red Devils, Arsenal, West Ham, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich have all been linked with Aarons in recent months, with The Telegraph reporting that Norwich will cash in on the young wing-back now they are a second tier club once again.

The Verdict

Despite being highly-rated by many, Aarons didn’t exactly hit the heights expected last season when he returned to the Premier League with Norwich.

Perhaps that’s because he was in a pretty weak team that offered little going forward a lot of the time, but there’s still clearly a real talent in there.

He would be more effective in an attack-minded outfit, and Brentford certainly do a lot of that, surprising everyone in the top flight by comfortably staying in the Premier League.

The only positive for Norwich is that they will likely receive a very good fee for Aarons, who holds a lot of value thanks to his age, potential and contract, and it is money that can be re-invested into Dean Smith’s side.