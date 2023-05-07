Heading into the final day of the Championship campaign, Sunderland still have plenty to play for.

Currently sitting seventh in the division, a win for the Black Cats against Preston North End at Deepdale could see them achieve a play-off place, if results elsewhere go their way.

Tony Mowbray's side currently trail Millwall in sixth by two points, and Coventry City in fifth by three.

What is the latest transfer news surrounding Jack Clarke?

If the club do not go on to achieve a play-off place and indeed promotion, they could be set for a struggle to keep hold of one of their current stars.

Indeed, winger Jack Clarke is attracting a lot of attention ahead of the summer, with the latest reports on his future suggesting yet another Premier League side are eyeing a swoop for the 22-year-old.

With Crystal Palace having been linked earlier this month, The Sun now claim that fellow Premier League side Brentford are ready to battle the Eagles for Clarke's signature this summer.

The Bees are said to be 'looking closely' at a summer deal for the former Spurs and Leeds man.

Meanwhile, the same report claims that if Sunderland are to sell him, they will want a double-digit transfer fee in return.

Indeed, if the Black Cats fail to win promotion, it is claimed that they will demand £10 million for Clarke's signature.

How long does Jack Clarke have left on his Sunderland contract?

It has to be said, given Clarke's current contract situation, they are in a strong position to demand such a fee, too.

Indeed, having joined the club permanently last summer, Clarke signed a four-year deal at the Stadium of Light, meaning he still has three years remaining come the end of the campaign.

This clearly puts Sunderland under no pressure to cash in on their asset in the short-term, providing Clarke was happy to remain at the club, of course.

Would Jack Clarke be a good signing for Brentford?

It has to be said that although Clarke struggled the last time he made a move to a Premier League side, moving to Brentford is totally different to Spurs.

Plus, Clarke has much more experience and his development under his belt at this stage.

Indeed, the 22-year-old has had a very impressive season for Sunderland, scoring eight goals and registering 10 assists in the Championship alone.

Add in his two goals and one assist in the FA Cup and Clarke has produced 21 direct goal contributions this campaign.

He looks a player destined for the Premier League in the near future and Brentford would certainly be a good step up in terms of levels were Sunderland not to get promoted.