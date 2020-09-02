Brentford set asking price for Aston Villa target with negotiations ongoing

Brentford are demanding £28 million for Aston Villa and Crystal Palace target Ollie Watkins with talks ongoing between the Birmingham club and the Bees, according to a report from The Telegraph.

The Bees striker fired in 26 goals last term and helped Thomas Frank’s side make it to the play-off final.

They suffered defeat to west London rivals Fulham at Wembley and face another campaign in the Championship but it appears they may be without Watkins.

A string of top flight sides, including Villa and Palace, have been linked with a move for the goalscorer.

Villa boss Dean Smith is understood to be keen on a reunion with the 24-year-old, having signed him for Brentford, but it appears they may have to pay £28 million to prize him away from the Championship club.

The Telegraph claims that the Bees are asking for a fee in that region for the striker and that negotiations are ongoing with Villa.

While losing Watkins will clearly be a big blow for the west London club, Frank appears to have already landed his replacement with Ivan Toney joining from Peterborough United for an initial £5 million fee.

Toney has bagged 49 goals and 15 assists over the past two seasons and looks like he’ll be an exciting addition to the Bees frontline.

Do you know the club these 15 Aston Villa players starter their career with?

1 of 15 Jack Grealish? Aston Villa Birmingham City Wolves Stoke City

The Verdict

It looked as if the arrival of Toney may grease the wheels for a potential move to Villa but it appears Brentford are still set to play hardball.

Watkins has proven himself a prolific Championship goalscorer and looks ready to make the step up to the top flight but £28 million is a lot to pay.

You’d imagine we may see it negotiated down to around £25 million with add-ons.