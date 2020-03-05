Brentford reveal update on future of ‘fantastic footballer’

Brentford have announced that midfielder Jaakko Oksanen has signed a new deal that should keep him at the club until 2022.

The Finland youth international has been at the club since 2018 and has made three senior appearances for the Bees, making his debut in a 3-0 win over Preston North End in May.

Meanwhile, he has made 29 appearances for Brentford B this season, impressing coach Neil MacFarlane.

Brentford are well stocked in the centre of the park, with Josh Dasilva, Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen and Emiliano Marcondes their preferred choices in midfield.

Speaking after the announcement was made, MacFarlane told the Brentford official website: “The staff have total belief in his abilities because he is a fantastic footballer. He really handles the ball, and out of possession he’s getting better and better. I think he has a very bright future and it’s really good news for Brentford that we’ve secured him.”

Oksanen is set to return to action next Tuesday when Brentford B face a Rangers XI at Griffin Park.

The verdict

Brentford have done a great job signing down young players in recent years and they are reaping the rewards.

Ollie Watkins, Bryan Mbuemo, Josh Dasilva and Said Benrahma all came to the club as relative unknowns and are now playing a crucial role as the club chase promotion.

Only 19 years old, Oksanen still has plenty of time to make an impact and is clearly already in the thoughts of head coach Thomas Frank.