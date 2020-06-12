Brentford register interest in signing midfielder

Brentford have reportedly registered their interest in signing Trabzonspor midfielder Hakan Yeşil according to Turkish newspaper Hurriyet.

The 18-year-old has made 19 appearances for Trabzonspor’s Under-19s side this season, and it appears as though his impressive performances haven’t gone unnoticed heading into the summer transfer window.

The report from Hurriyet claims that Yeşil is keen to play regularly in the first team for Trabzonspor in the near future, which is far from a guarantee.

A move to Brentford could be a tempting proposition for the youngster as well, with Thomas Frank’s side well in contention to challenge for promotion into the Premier League this season.

The Bees are currently sat fourth in the Championship table, and will be hoping they can finish the final nine games of this year’s campaign strongly.

Off-the-field events had previously called a halt to the sporting calendar in the UK, although clubs have since returned to training ahead of the return to competitive action on the weekend of the 20th June.

Brentford’s first match back is against promotion-chasing rivals Fulham, in what is certain to be a closely-fought encounter at Craven Cottage.

The Verdict:

I have my doubts over this potential deal.

Yesil doesn’t have any experience of playing in English football, which always makes these types of signings risky, as you don’t know whether they’re going to be able to adjust to the demands of the Championship.

If the Bees are to win promotion into the Premier League this season, then I have serious doubts as to whether Yesil would be good enough to play regularly in the top-flight.

I think they need players that are proven in English football in the summer transfer window, especially if they win promotion this term.