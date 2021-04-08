Brentford quiz: How much do you know about these past and present Bees bosses – Can you get 15/15?

Brentford are still very much in the hunt for Premier League promotion at the time of writing, with Thomas Frank continuing to do a brilliant job at the helm of the West London side.

The Dane has continued to stick with their unique brand of expansive and attacking football and will be hopeful of going one better this season after their play-off heartbreak in the previous campaign.

Here, we have devised a 15 question quiz all about Frank and a hist of former Brentford managers.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know what you score overall!

1 of 15 What nationality is Thomas Frank? Danish Swedish Norwegian Finnish