Brentford Quiz: Are these 15 Said Benrahma facts true or false?

Brentford are searching for promotion via the Championship play-offs this season, with Thomas Frank’s side hoping to join Leeds United and West Brom in the Premier League.

Their hopes of promotion could well rest on the shoulders of Said Benrahma, their impressive playmaker, who has torn the Championship to pieces this season.

He’s a talent and, with or without Brentford next season, we should see him in the Premier League.

How much do you know about him, though?

Can you get 15/15 on this FLW quiz focusing on the dazzling Algerian?

Take it on…

1 of 15 Benrahma began his senior career with Nice. True False