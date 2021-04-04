Brentford, QPR, Barnsley among sides eyeing up 12-goal playmaker

Barnsley and Queens Park Rangers are among a host of clubs interested in signing Swindon Town midfielder Scott Twine, according to The Sun on Sunday (04/04, page 61).

Twine spent the first half of the season in League Two with Newport County, scoring seven goals in a total of 24 appearances across all competitions for the Exiles, as well as chipping in with a number of assists.

In an attempt to give their hopes of avoiding relegation a boost, Swindon recalled Twine from his loan spell in South Wales in January.

The 21-year-old has scored five goals in 17 League One outings since returning to the County Ground, leaving him with a tally of 12 goals in 41 appearances for the season.

But Twine, who is out of contract at the end of the campaign, is attracting interest from plenty of Championship clubs ahead of the summer.

According to The Sun on Sunday (04/04, page 61), Barnsley, QPR, Luton Town and Brentford are all interested in signing the attacking midfielder.

Brentford and Barnsley are both in the hunt for a play-off finish this term, whilst QPR are also hovering above mid-table hoping to make a late push for the top-six.

The Verdict

Twine is a real talent who has enjoyed a fantastic season in both League One and Two.

Swindon are struggling towards the bottom of League One, but Twine has been a joy to watch since returning to the County Ground.

He has scored some vital goals, and with his contract expiring this summer, you would definitely expect him to move to the Championship. On a free transfer, he’d be a shrewd capture.