Brentford plot move for departing Tottenham player

Brentford are interested in making a potential move to sign Tottenham Hotspur’s Elliot Thorpe, with the 20-year-old set to leave the Premier League this summer, according to Football Insider.

The latest report from Football Insider reaffirms that Thorpe is set to quit Tottenham this summer after deciding to reject the offer of a new deal to remain with Spurs. That means he will be available to sign on a free transfer this summer with his current deal set to expire in the coming weeks.

It is believed that Thorpe is wanting to move on to a club where he knows there is a pathway through to the first-team squad over the next few years. Football Insider reports that Brentford are now in the mix of teams vying for his signature and that they are making their case to the 20-year-old as they try and persuade him to make the move this summer.

It has previously been reported that the likes of Leicester City and Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim are also interested in making a move to sign him once his deal with Tottenham comes to an end. That suggests that Brentford are going to face a lot of strong competition for his signature and so they might need to move quickly to get this one over the line.

The verdict

This is a classic sort of Brentford signing really and it is one that you would expect to follow in the pattern of recent successful additions if they manage to secure his signature. Thorpe is a player with plenty of potential and he has showcased that during his performances for Tottenham’s youth sides in the last few years and that is why they wanted to keep hold of him.

The 20-year-old should seriously consider Brentford’s interest in him because the Bees are a club that would hand him chances to show his talent in the first-team. They have an excellent reputation for developing talented players and converting them into consistent performers that can even go on to be sold and play at a higher level.

Thorpe is being brave in rejecting the offer of a new deal with Tottenham to pursue first-team football. That shows that he has the right sort of temperament to become a success and should stand him in good stead for whichever club he moves to. He could be someone that proves to be a bargain addition for the Bees if they pull it off.