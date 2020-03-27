Brentford players in talks over deferring 50% of wages

Brentford Football Club are currently in talks with there players over deferring 50% of their wages until the season resumes, according to the London Evening Standard.

The Bees last played on March 7 and will not return to action until April 30 at the very earliest.

The report states that no deal is yet in place, but the talks are an example of the numerous ways clubs are looking to cut costs in the wake of the lost revenue caused by the postponement of games.

There is also said to be some doubt as to whether players fall into the category of employees, after the chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the government would support companies by paying 80% of their wages up to £2,500 a month.

According to Capology, Brentford’s highest paid players currently are Mathias Jensen and Bryan Mbeumo, both of whom earn £20,000 per week.

The verdict

Clubs up and down the United Kingdom will be frantically searching for ways to reduce their wage bill, with the suspension of the season likely to massively impact revenues.

Brentford have the added concern of moving into a new stadium at the start of next season, which could result in further financial worries.

However, it could be difficult to persuade footballers to defer half of their wage in the meantime, especially if the clubs are not entitled to government support.