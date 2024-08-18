Highlights Toney's move to Brentford was a stepping stone to Premier League success, a win-win for clubs and player alike.

Even on a free transfer, Toney's impact at Brentford has proven the initial fee of £5 million a bargain.

Peterborough's shrewd business with Toney showcases how lower league clubs can benefit from big money transfers.

In the summer of 2020, Brentford completed the signing of Ivan Toney from Peterborough United, in what has proven to be a successful move for the player and both clubs.

With Toney unable to stake a calim at Newcastle United, the striker made a name for himself in the EFL, scoring goals wherever he played.

The forward was always destined for the Premier League, and in signing for Brentford, the striker helped the club and himself achieve that dream.

Now an England international, the reported £5 million plus £10 million in add-ons which Brentford paid Posh for Toney, must be viewed as a shrewd bit of business from both parties.

£15 million a bargain for Brentford, but significant for Posh

£5 million would be nowhere near enough to buy Toney these days. Although the England international has failed to secure a move away from The Brentford Community Stadium, figures of £80 million were being thrown around last summer, as per The Independent.

Even if Toney were to leave on a free when his current contract expires, then the deal to bring the Englishman to West London would still be seen as a success, given his record for the Bees.

In the Championship, £5 million is a substantial fee to be spent on a player, and that is before you even consider an extra £10 million in terms of add-ons.

However, Brentford simply knew how to do good business, and that is why they are now a Premier League club. As for Peterborough, they also have a history of doing shrewd business with bigger clubs. In the past, the club have received significant fees for Britt Assombalonga, Dwight Gayle and Ephron Mason-Clark.

With Toney, it was always going to be a task to keep him at the Western Homes Stadium. The forward was destined for greater things, and Posh were in League One - they simply had to sell him.

£5 million is an extortionate amount of money for a League One club, and that figure has now surely turned into £15 million, given Toney's success at Brentford and with the national side.

In letting Toney leave, the club timed Toney's departure perfectly, and made a substantial profit in the process. Furthermore, Posh went on to achieve promotion to the Championship in the following season.

Although they are back in League One, other clubs of Posh's stature should look at the Toney deal for inspiration, as that kind of money can do wonders for lower league clubs.

Toney was always destined for greatness

Having been released by Newcastle, Toney was determined to prove himself but had to drop down the divisions in order to fulfill his destiny.

Having had spells with Barnsley, Shrewsbury Town and Scunthorpe United, it was at Peterborough where the forward really found his feet. The Englishman was prolific in League One and scored 49 goals in 94 games for Posh.

Brentford was a calculated move by both the player and the club. The Bees had a history of signing players with high potential and selling them on for considerable profit. Neal Maupay and Ollie Watkins are two examples of how the club made considerable profits in the Championship.

Fortunately for Toney and Brentford, the club achieved promotion together after the striker scored 33 goals in 48 games in their play-off winning campaign. As a result, it was the Bees' first season in the top flight since 1947.

Toney has gone on to represent his country on six occasions, scoring once. The 28-year-old played a key role at Euro 2024, setting up Harry Kane to score in extra time against Slovakia in the Last 16 and tucking away a now iconic penalty in the shootout win over Switzerland.

Toney has proven himself to be a top striker and was most recently valued at £60 million by Brentford, as per Sky Sports. Considering his success, Newcastle might regret letting him go for a minimal fee all those years ago.

Related Plymouth Argyle will be keeping a keen eye on Brentford, Ivan Toney scenario: View With the Bees showing interest in Morgan Whittaker, any updates on Toney's future could have a big impact this summer

With Toney's immediate future unknown, Brentford might still benefit from another year of his service.

For both Brentford and Peterborough, they will be thankful they struck such a deal when they did, as Toney was always going to succeed.

Considering the fees involved, the deal to bring Toney to West London must be viewed as a roaring success for both sides.