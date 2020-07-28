Brentford on the cusp of beating Celtic and Brighton to £9m transfer

Brentford are reportedly on the cusp of completing the signing of Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney for a fee that could rise as high as £9 million.

The 24-year-old striker has been arguably the EFL’s most exciting player outside the Championship over the past two years – firing in 49 goals and providing 15 assists since the start of the 2018/19 campaign.

There were murmurs of a potential move last summer and in January but it appears he may finally be set to leave the Posh.

According to The Sun’s Jordan Davies, Toney is close to completing a move to Brentford, though Celtic, Rangers, Brighton, and Anderlecht remain keen.

It is understood the deal will cost an initial £4 million, though that could rise as high as £9 million in bonus related add-ons.

The striker is believed to be close to signing a four-year deal worth around £25,000-a-week and is set to have a medical with the Bees soon.

Toney’s arrival could provide cover for Said Benrahma, who is continuing to be linked with a move to a string of Premier League sides.

Brentford’s hopes of securing promotion to the Premier League rests on them overturning a one-goal deficit when they face Swansea City in the second leg of their play-off semi-final clash on Wednesday.

The Verdict

This looks like a fantastic signing from a Brentford perspective and some excellent value for money.

Toney has been one of the most exciting players in League One over the past two seasons and is a dynamic player in the final third, as well as being lethal in front of goal.

In the likes of Neal Maupay and Ollie Watkins, the Bees have had some excellent young strikers in recent years and it seems as though the 24-year-old could be the next man up.