Brentford on the brink of beating Celtic to signing of prolific forward

Brentford are close to wrapping up a five-year deal to bring Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney to the club after agreeing a fee in the region of £9 million, according to Football Insider.

Toney has been Brentford’s top target this transfer window as they search for added firepower up front, with last season’s top scorer Ollie Watkins being heavily linked with a move to the Premier League – and the 24-year-old who scored 24 goals in League One last term could be the ideal replacement.

The Bees were one of numerous sides to have been linked with a move for Toney, with Celtic having reportedly having had an offer turned down by Peterborough for the striker.

But after seeing their initial attempts to bring him to Brentford be thwarted, it now seems as though they are about to secure his signature.

It is thought that Toney has already agreed to a five-year contract after the Bees agreed a fee with Peterborough, and that now it is just a matter of completing the formalities of the transfer before the deal can be announced in the next few days or so.

The verdict

This is very encouraging news for Brentford and looks like another good addition to the squad for Thomas Frank’s side, with Watkins looking like he could potentially leaving knowing a high quality replacement is already secured will be a real boost for their prospects heading into the new season.

Toney had previously stated his ambitions to play in the Premier League, but there is an argument that he will be better off coming to the Championship with a side like Brentford who will create plenty of chances for him first, and he could be the man to fire the Bees to promotion.

Brentford have an exceptional record in the transfer window over recent years, and although a fee of £9 million is a large one for the forward you would back him to follow in the footsteps of Watkins and be a real danger man in the Championship for the Bees in the coming campaign.