Brentford, Norwich & Swansea among clubs rivalling Premier League duo for midfielder impressing in Europe

Brentford and Norwich City are among the clubs interesting in signing Farense’s Ryan Gauld, who is out of contract in the summer.

The midfielder may be a name that’s known to fans, as he was considered one of the brightest talents in Scotland when he joined Sporting Lisbon from Dundee United as a teenager.

Things didn’t really work out for Gauld in the Portuguese capital but he has really found his feet in Farense, who he helped to promotion to the top-flight last season.

And, he has continued to shine against the best in the country, with Gauld scoring eight goals and registering six assists in the Primeira Liga.

However, the 25-year-old could be on the move in the summer, with TEAMtalk revealing that Brighton, Sheffield United, Blackburn and Swansea are rivalling the Bees and the Canaries for the player.

Interestingly, they also add that Gauld is keen on moving to England as he looks to further his career, although Inter Miami are trying to convince him to move to MLS.

The verdict

It’s no surprise that there is a queue of clubs lining up for Gauld because he has been excellent this season and is available on a free.

So, it’s a no brainer for most really and whoever does win the race to bring the player in would be pulling off a real coup.

Ultimately, the player is going to have a big decision to make in the summer and you can be sure that he will study each offer before making a decision as he prepare for a crucial move in his career.

