Brentford news round-up: Ivan Toney latest, key injury update emerges, Championship midfielder linked

Things have taken a worrying for Brentford of late.

After previously going 21 games unbeaten in the league, Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Coventry means the Bees have now tasted defeat in each of their last three league games.

As a result, Thomas Frank’s side now find themselves under a considerable amount of pressure in the race for promotion, with only goal difference keeping them in the automatic promotion places.

Here, we’ve taken a look at all the latest news surrounding Brentford, as they prepare to try and get back on track in the race for promotion when they host Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow night.

Leicester interested in Ivan Toney

With 24 league goals already this season, it is no surprise to see Ivan Toney attracting plenty of attention as the summer transfer window looms on the horizon, and it now seems as though yet more interest is emerging in the striker.

According to reports from The Daily Mirror, Leicester City are now interested in Toney, as they look to secure a potential replacement for the 34-year-old Jamie Vardy.

However, it seems as though Toney will not be going anywhere cheaply this summer, with Football Insider claiming that Brentford have put a £30million price tag on Toney’s head, as they look to ensure that get a fair price if they do part company with the 24-year-old.

Toney set for spell on the sidelines

While Brentford will no doubt be desperate to retain the services of Toney in the summer, their more immediate concern around the striker will no doubt be getting him back fit again.

Toney was absent from the Bees’ matchday squad for that defeat to Coventry at the weekend, and speaking after the game, Frank revealed that the striker could miss the next three or four games with a twisted ankle.

As a result, it seems that as well as missing that clash with Sheffield Wednesday, Toney could also absent for his side’s matches at home to Stoke and Rotherham, and their huge clash away to league leaders Norwich City a week on Saturday.

Lewis O’Brien targeted

Away from that speculation around Toney, it seems as though Brentford are already starting to identify potential targets of their own for the summer transfer window.

According to a recent update from The Sun’s Alan Nixon, the Bees could make a move for attacking midfielder Lewis O’Brien – who has scored two goals and provided three assists in 27 Championship games for Huddersfield this season – if they win promotion to the Premier League.

However, it seems Brentford are not alone with that interest in the 22-year-old, with Norwich also said to be keen on O’Brien, should they secure a place in English football’s top-flight.