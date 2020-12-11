Brentford monitoring 27-y/o free agent as they consider potential transfer

Brentford have taken Kevin Stewart on trial, as the former Hull man looks to win a contract with the Championship promotion hopefuls.

The 27-year-old is a free agent having left the Tigers earlier this year, after what was a tough three years with the club.

Having arrived from Liverpool, for a decent fee, there was a lot of expectancy surrounding Stewart. But things didn’t really go to plan as he struggled for his best form throughout.

With Hull suffering relegation to League One, they were never going to keep Stewart on the same contract, so he was released.

Since then, the former Spurs youngster has yet to find a new club, although Football Insider have revealed that the Bees have taken the player on trial.

There is no rush for them to complete a deal, so Stewart is sure to be assessed in the coming weeks.

One thing that is sure to appeal to Thomas Frank is the versatility of Stewart. Whilst predominantly a defensive midfielder, he has also played as a full-back and occasionally in central defence.

The verdict

Stewart’s career hasn’t taken off like many people expected, considering he was involved with Liverpool’s first-team quite a lot.

However, you can forget that he’s still only 27, so he could potentially be a very good signing for someone.

From Brentford’s perspective, it makes total sense to take him on trial, and it’s now down to Stewart to impress, as this would be a great move for him if it came off.

