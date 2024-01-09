Danny Röhl's impact at Sheffield Wednesday since his appointment as head coach in October has been undeniable, with the 34-year-old's reputation growing with every week due to the job he is doing at Hillsborough.

It wasn't going to be hard to improve on his predecessor Xisco Munoz's zero per cent win record, but Röhl has arrived at Hillsborough and immediately got a tune out of a squad that he was not able to make any changes to.

The Owls may still be in the Championship's relegation zone, but having won five of their last eight league matches, they are closing in on escaping the drop zone and are poised to make a move up the table.

To have the best possible chance of doing that though, Röhl is going to need some fresh faces in his squad despite the recent good showings, and the first of those has already been added in the form of young Brighton goalkeeper James Beadle on loan, who was recalled from Oxford United to head to South Yorkshire.

Brentford midfielder wanted by Sheffield Wednesday in potential loan deal

And Wednesday are also looking for reinforcements at the top end of the pitch as well, and that is not just limited to a striker, which is perhaps what is needed the most despite the emergence of teenager Bailey Cadamarteri.

The Owls may need a little bit more creativity in the final third behind the strikers, and in a bid to perhaps rectify that, Wednesday are keen on adding Brentford attacking midfielder Myles Peart-Harris to their squad for the final few months of the campaign, according to a report from the Sheffield Star.

Peart-Harris came through the academy system at Chelsea, joining the Blues when he was eight years old in 2010, but after 11 years at Cobham, the midfielder made the switch to Brentford for £1.4 million in search of more opportunities at first-team level.

After just two appearances for the Bees' first-team in cup competitions in his debut season, Peart-Harris was loaned out to Forest Green Rovers of League One for the entirety of 2022-23, and even though the Gloucestershire outfit were relegated, the youngster impressed on the whole, mainly in a number 10 role.

Myles Peart-Harris' Forest Green Rovers League One Stats 2022-23 Appearances 40 Average Minutes Per Game 73 Goals 5 Assists 3 Shots Per Game 1.0 Touches Per Game 37.2 Pass Accuracy 75% Key Passes Per Game 0.7 Interceptions Per Game 0.5 Tackles Per Game 1.1 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.7 Duels Won Per Game 4.4 Possession Lost Per Game 10.9 Stats Provided By Sofascore

Now 21 years of age, Peart-Harris has played four times off the bench for Brentford this season, including three times in the Premier League, but he could head to Hillsborough on loan for more regular game-time in the second half of the campaign.

Peart-Harris is unproven but he could push Josh Windass to play better

If Röhl is going to continue with a 4-2-3-1 formation that looks to be working pretty well right now, then he will need to add some more faces to his attacking contingent.

The likes of Mallik Wilks, Ashley Fletcher and Michael Smith are perhaps not of the required quality to really make an impact in Röhl's system, so it isn't a surprise that he's looking at the Premier League youngsters market to try and add a fresh spark.

Younger players such as Anthony Musaba and Djeidi Gassama are now starting to show what they are really about, and adding Peart-Harris to that could be really exciting.

It may also drive Josh Windass to start being more consistent, as if Peart-Harris is breathing down his neck then it gives him more of an incentive to play better - especially in a season where his contract is set to come to an end.

They could both of course play in the same starting 11 if Windass moves out wide, and that's an exciting prospect if a move to bring Peart-Harris to Wednesday happens.