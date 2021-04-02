Brentford man speaks out on Arsenal transfer interest in previous window

Brentford keeper David Raya admitted he was flattered to be linked with Arsenal in the summer, although he insists he didn’t give too much notice to the rumours.

The 25-year-old was superb for the Bees last season as they reached the play-off final, and it had been reported that the Gunners would be ready to spend £10m to bring the stopper to North London, which would’ve seen him link up with former goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana.

Whilst that prospect may have excited Raya, he told the Independent that he wasn’t paying too much attention to the speculation when it came around.

“Obviously, it was nice to see those rumours around but I don’t know much about it. I was here and I stayed here. I don’t pay attention until the offer is on the table.”

Now, the only focus for Raya is on helping the Bees to the Premier League, although one win in four means their chances of finishing in the top two appear to be difficult.

Thomas Frank’s side are back in action against Huddersfield tomorrow.

The verdict

This is a very professional message from Raya, and it’s what you would expect him to say given that the move didn’t go through.

It’s also the right attitude to have, as rumours are shared often and you can’t let them distract you from your game, which Raya hasn’t done as he has been very good again this season.

So, he will be concentrating on winning promotion with the Bees, but you can be sure that more speculation will build if they don’t go up.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.