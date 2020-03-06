In-demand Brentford striker Ollie Watkins has claimed his dream is to play for Premier League side Arsenal in the future.

The 24-year-old has been sensational for the Bees this season, scoring 22 goals and providing three assists so far this season.

His goals have helped Brentford to challenge at the top of the Championship this season, though their recent wobble has seen them slip to fifth.

Watkins’ performances have not gone unnoticed and a number of top-flight sides are believed to have shown an interest in the forward this season.

It was reported this week that West Ham United are interested in the forward, while Crystal Palace and Sheffield United have also been linked this season.

It appears his heart may lie at another London club, however, as he revealed at the London Football Awards last night that he dreams of making a move to Arsenal in the future.

Watkins, who received the EFL Player of the Year last night event, revealed his aspirations to make the switch to the Emirates and represent the Gunners in the future.

He said (via Beesotted Brentford): “It’s the dream to play for Arsenal one day but it’s a long shot.”

The 24-year-old will have another chance to impress at Griffin Park on Saturday as the Bees host struggling Sheffield Wednesday.

A victory against the Owls would be Brentford’s first in six games and could help them consolidate their place in the top six.

The Verdict

Watkins has been phenomenal for Brentford this season and is a large part of why they’re competing near the top of the table.

The 24-year-old has stepped up in Neal Maupay’s absence and proved himself a fantastic forward in his own right.

You’d imagine he will be playing Premier League football next season, whether that is with the Bees it remains to be seen.

It’s interesting to hear that he dreams of joining Arsenal one day but you feel the summer could be too early for him to be able to make that switch.