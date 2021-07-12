Brentford make transfer move for 7-goal midfielder amid Fulham and West Brom interest

Newly-promoted Premier League side Brentford are hoping to beat Championship clubs to the signing of Liverpool midfielder Harry Wilson after making an enquiry for him, per Football Insider.

The Reds are open to selling the 24-year-old this summer, according to Neil Jones of Goal, with his first-team chances at Anfield expected to be extremely limited.

Championship sides West Bromwich Albion and Fulham have been linked with the Wales international recently but with Liverpool reportedly wanting £12 million for Wilson’s services, that may knock second tier sides, including Cardiff City, out of the race.

Top flight new-boys Brentford have now expressed their interest to Liverpool in Wilson according to Football Insider and they are now expected to make an official offer for the man who scored seven times for Cardiff last season.

Also linked with Wilson’s signature were Portuguese giants Benfica, who were understood to have begun preliminary talks over two weeks ago, but now it looks like Wilson may remain in Britain if the Bees can meet Liverpool’s asking price.

The Verdict

It looks increasingly likely that Wilson will not be heading to a Championship club next season as Liverpool seem keen to let him move on permanently.

And if Liverpool really do want £12 million to let Wilson go then you can really only see him going to a Premier League side or overseas.

Looking more into it, West Brom have a lot of attacking talent out wide as it is so it’s hard to see where Wilson would fit into Valerien Ismael’s system anyway, whilst Fulham could probably do with another creative talent like a Wilson but are they going to splash out an eight-figure fee on him? It’s hard to see.

Brentford seem to be in pole position for his signature and only Liverpool having a change of heart will probably see him end up in the Championship for the 2021-22 campaign.