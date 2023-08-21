Highlights Luis Sinisterra's potential exit from Leeds is gaining momentum as the transfer window comes to a close, with Brentford expressing interest in signing him.

Sinisterra joined Leeds last year in a £22m deal but struggled to make an impact as the team suffered relegation.

Brentford views Sinisterra as a possible bargain and believes they have the upper hand in securing his signature due to their offer of Premier League football and strong wages.

Luis Sinisterra's potential exit from Leeds is picking up speed as the transfer window draws to a close - with Brentford the latest side to have been linked with his services.

Sinisterra joined Leeds last summer in a £22m deal from Dutch side Feyenoord, which was seen as a coup at the time, given that the then-23-year-old had scored 23 goals in just 49 games for the Eredivisie giants, a sensational return for a wide player. However, things didn't quite go to plan at Elland Road - with Leeds suffering a sorry relegation that saw them amass just 31 points in the Premier League campaign.

Sinisterra still managed to nab five goals in 19 games in an injury-hit campaign, though it wasn't enough to save his teammates - and thus he is looking for a move back to the top-flight. And Brentford could well provide him with that, as Football Insider suggest that talks have taken place between the two clubs in the hopes of sorting out a move whilst Sinisterra remains away from Leeds' first-team training over his current situation.

What does the report state?

The report from Football Insider states that Brentford have tested the waters for Sinisterra by enquiring over a potential deal to sign him from Leeds.

Brentford see a deal for the Colombian as a 'possible bargain' with the window ticking down to a swift conclusion, though a number of clubs on the continent are also keen on securing his signature - namely his former club Feyenoord and French side Nice.

Brentford believe they have the upper hand in the race to sign Sinisterra as they can offer him the chance for a swift Premier League return, which would allow them to trump the likes of Feyenoord and Nice with the offer of elite football and strong wages.

Sinisterra has missed Leeds' two previous Championship games, though he did make an appearance against Cardiff on the opening day - and that is due to him wanting to sort his future away from the Yorkshire-based club with immediate effect.

The Bees are buzzing for a new attacking reinforcement after losing Ivan Toney to his suspension for gambling. The striker is only going to return to the first-team setup in January, which, despite Bryan Mbuemo and Youan Wissa's goalscoring sprees so far this season, has left them short of firepower - and Brentford see Sinisterra as the best candidate for the role.

What is the latest on Luis Sinisterra's future at Leeds United?

Leeds boss Daniel Farke gave an update on Sinisterra's future last week. The Colombian, alongside other Whites' wingers Wilfried Gnonto and Helder Costa, reportedly asked to be left out of their upcoming clash against West Bromwich Albion on Friday evening with concerns over his future - and the German boss alluded to this before the clash, confirming that he wouldn't be training with the rest of the first-team squad whilst negotiations were ongoing.

Farke said:"We spoke openly that it would be a bumpy August ,and that there are exit clauses in contracts. It's not professional to speak about it, but the closer we edge to the end of the window, the more control we are in.

“It is easier to say that Helder Costa, Luis Sinisterra and Willy Gnonto are training separately from the group, they have individual training in order to stay fit and be prepared.

"With Luis, it is different (to Gnonto). He had some clauses in his contract, and it was more open contractual question marks and legal question marks about how this was set up exactly.

"Because of that, he was not available for the last game. Until everything is clear, he won't train with the group because his mind can't concentrate fully on football."