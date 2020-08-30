Brentford lining up seven-figure move for potential Benrahma replacement

Brentford are lining up a £5m move for FC Nuremberg winger Robin Hack, according to the Daily Mail.

Thomas Frank is likely to be on the lookout for a new creative winger this summer, with Said Benrahma attracting plenty of interest ahead of next season.

The Algerian was one of the best players in the Championship last season, scoring 17 goals and producing 10 assists in all competitions, and is now attracting attention from the likes of Aston Villa and West Ham.

With Brentford looking to receive £25m for Benrahma, £5m of that could be spent on Robin Hack, who has emerged as a potential replacement for the former.

The Daily Mail claim that Brentford are lining up a £5m move for Hack, who joined FC Nuremberg from Hoffenheim last summer.

The 22-year-old scored 10 goals in his first season at Nuremberg, as well as registering two assists in a total of 34 appearances in 2019/20.

Hack has also scored three goals in four appearances for Germany’s Under-21 side, and could now be set for a move to England with the Bees reportedly keen.

The Verdict

Replacing Benrahma will be a massive ask for Brentford this summer, but they have lost key players before and know exactly how to replace them.

Hack looks to be a real talent who has already impressed at international and club level.

He scored 10 goals in the German second division last season and has been impressive for the German’s Under-21 side, so he does look like a player with real potential.