Brentford, Leeds United and QPR among several Championship clubs chasing European midfielder

Leeds United have held talks over a potential move for FC Nurnburg midfielder Patrick Erras, but the Whites are set to face competition from Championship rivals QPR, Bristol City and Blackburn Rovers, according to the Daily Mail.

Erras is out of contract at the end of the campaign and he has shown some impressive moments of quality in midfield for Nurnburg this campaign, making 18 appearances in the German second division and scoring twice including registering in the German club’s recent 1-1 draw against Arminia.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are thought to be yet to have finalised their final transfer approach in terms of who they will be targeting when the transfer window opens, with that being dependent on whether they go onto secure promotion to the Premier League, but given Erras is a free agent it could be a tempting addition for Leeds.

It might not be straight forwards for the Whites to secure his signature though, with all of QPR, Blackburn Rovers, Brentford and Bristol City all thought to have also held preliminary talks over a potential move for the 25-year-old.

The verdict

The next transfer window is going to be a very challenging one for all sides up and down the English second tier, with all clubs feeling the financial impacts of the suspension to the campaign, which means sides will have to be smarter than ever when it comes to their transfer business.

For Leeds it would make sense to bolster their squad with the addition of a player with Erras’ potential, although it could be something of a gamble considering that the midfielder has not played in English football before, and were they to be in the Premier League it is unknown whether he could adapt to that level.

With the likes of QPR, Brentford, Bristol City and Blackburn Rovers all potentially still in with a chance of finishing in the play-offs, they will all have to wait and see what division they are playing in next term before making any move for Erras, which means the race for his signature could prove to be one to keep an eye on.