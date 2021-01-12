Brentford leading Celtic and Rangers in race to sign in-demand EFL winger

Brentford are believed to be leading the race to sign Peterborough United winger Siriki Dembele according to The Sun.

Dembele has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for Posh this season in League One, and has scored five goals and been on hand to provide five assists in his 20 appearances this term.

His strong showings have seen Peterborough United remain in contention to challenge for promotion into the Championship under the management of Darren Ferguson.

But Dembele’s strong start to this year’s campaign hasn’t gone unnoticed, with Brentford rivalling Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers to a potential deal for the 24-year-old.

He handed in a transfer request at London Road earlier in the January transfer window, although Peterborough United were keen to have their valuation of Dembele matched by any interested clubs.

The Sun have recently claimed that Brentford forward Ivan Toney has given Dembele a ‘glowing reference’ of what the Bees could offer him if he signed for Thomas Frank’s side.

Toney was previously on the books with Peterborough United, but signed for Brentford in the summer of 2020, and has gone on to score 16 goals in 27 appearances for the Bees, who are well in contention to challenge for promotion into the Premier League this term.

Brentford were due to return to action this weekend against Reading, but due to the current off-the-field situation, their next match is set to be on 20th January, when they take on Luton Town.

The Verdict:

They’ll be hoping they can get an agreement in place at the earliest of opportunities.

Dembele has really impressed me in League One with Peterborough United this season, and I think he’s more than capable of playing at a higher level than the third-tier in the near future.

Brentford have got a good track record when it comes to giving players a chance in their first-team, with the likes of Ivan Toney and Tariqe Fosu being the perfect example of that.

The Bees will know that they have to act quickly in securing a deal for Dembele though, with Celtic and Rangers’ interest in signing the winger being no secret.