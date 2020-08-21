Brentford launch multi-million pound bid for 9-goal attacker

Brentford have launched a £7m attempt to sign Lorient forward Pierre-Yves Hamel.

Thomas Frank’s side continue to lick their wounds following a play-off final defeat to Fulham earlier in the month, but there’s a need to strengthen ahead of the new season, which is just around the corner.

As per Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (21/08, 09:30), they’ve launched a multi-million pound bid to sign Hamel from Lorient, with £7m on the table.

There are doubts surrounding whether this deal will be accepted, however, with Lorient valuing the striker at £10m.

Frank had Ollie Watkins, Said Benrahma and Bryan Mbeumo spearheading his side last season in the Championship, with that trio forming a deadly partnership.

59 goals came from that trio last season, with Watkins firing 26 of those.

Hamel, 26, played 26 times for Lorient in Ligue 2 last season, scoring nine goals and registering five assists.

The year previous, he bagged 19 in 37 appearances, with three assists.

The Verdict

Are Brentford planning for a key exit?

There’s bound to be interest in Watkins and Benrahma in particular this summer, so if one of them goes, someone like Hamel will be needed.

The 26-year-old scores goals and in the Brentford environment, he could come on leaps and bounds.

Griffin Park has proved to be a good place for players of this ilk to develop in recent years and Hamel could be no different.

Thoughts? Let us know!