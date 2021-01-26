Brentford keeping tabs on Ipswich Town player

Brentford are interested in signing Ipswich Town midfielder Idris El Mizouni, according to TWTD.

The Bees have a reputation of poaching players from sides below them in the pyramid, with Ivan Toney, Ethan Pinnock and Tariqe Fosu all arriving from League One and Two in recent seasons.

According to TWTD, Ipswich Town midfielder Idris El Mizouni is a player who is now alerting interest from the Bees.

El Mizouni spent the first half of this season on loan in League Two with Cambridge United, making only three league starts for the U’s.

He was recalled at the start of January, and is since yet to feature for Paul Lambert’s side in any competition.

Brentford are understood to have been keeping an eye on El Mizouni’s progress, although it remains to be seen whether a move is made this season or in the summer, if at all.

Ipswich have dropped to ninth in League One having won only two of their last five league games.

The Verdict

This is a somewhat surprising link.

El Mizouni, on paper, hasn’t really done enough to suggest that he is ready to make the step-up to the Championship, or potentially the Premier League with Brentford.

He hardly played for Cambridge, and he is yet to be given a chance by Lambert in League One.

Brentford’s recruitment team are very clever, though, so they may have seen something in El Mizouni which makes them believe he is a hidden gem.