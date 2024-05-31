Highlights Brentford are keen on Sunderland winger Jack Clarke.

Southampton are also interested in the Black Cats' star.

Sunderland may need to sell Clarke this summer to avoid losing him for a small fee, as his contract only has two years to run.

Premier League outfit Brentford have joined the race to sign Sunderland's star winger Jack Clarke, according to the Daily Mail.

The Bees have managed to remain afloat in the Premier League for a number of years now - and that has made them an attractive club to join.

The Black Cats are also an attractive club to join, but they are set to spend another season in the Championship after registering an underwhelming league finish at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Their inability to secure promotion back to the top flight could see some of their players leave the club during the summer window, with Pierre Ekwah one man who has attracted plenty of interest in recent months.

Jobe Bellingham is another player who could attract plenty of interest in the coming months, with Crystal Palace and the Bees already thought to be eyeing a move for the youngster.

The Englishman has enjoyed a good first season at the Stadium of Light, but the player who deserves the most interest is Clarke, who has been a real asset for the Wearside club following his permanent move in 2022.

Jack Clarke's permanent spell at Sunderland Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 50 11 14 2023/24 15 4 22 (As of May 31st, 2024) [All competitions]

Proving to be an excellent signing, the Black Cats look set to make a big profit on the player if he's sold this summer, something that looks inevitable considering the volume of interest he has generated during his time at the SoL.

Brentford join Southampton in Jack Clarke race

The Bees are thought to be keen on Clarke - and it wouldn't be the first time that the club have made a move for an EFL winger if they do get a deal over the line for the Black Cats' star.

Keane Lewis-Potter came in from Hull City and remains in the English capital.

They aren't the only side interested in Clarke, with Southampton also reported to be interested in the 23-year-old.

With David Brooks and Ryan Fraser heading back to their loan clubs and Adam Armstrong potentially set to play in a central role next season, Russell Martin is in desperate need of addressing the wing area.

And Clarke could be an excellent option for the Saints, having impressed consistently in the Championship in the past couple of seasons.

Sunderland may be forced to cash in on Jack Clarke

Clarke only has two years left on his contract now.

Although that puts the Black Cats in a fairly strong negotiating position currently, his value could decrease after the summer window if he stays at the Stadium of Light but doesn't put pen to paper on a new contract.

The club can't afford to risk losing him for a small fee or for nothing, so a decision on him needs to be taken this summer.

Following the Black Cats' failure to secure another play-off finish last term, it would be difficult to see the 23-year-old putting pen to paper on a new deal anytime soon.

And with a couple of clubs already taking an interest in the player, the interest may be too strong to resist.