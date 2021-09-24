Brentford join Southampton in transfer hunt for 20-year-old Championship talent

Hull City starlet Keane Lewis-Potter is now attracting interest from another Premier League side in Brentford, according to BBC Humberside’s David Burns.

The 20-year-old had a breakout year in the 2020-21 season, scoring 13 goals from the left-wing in League One as the Tigers were promoted back to the Championship as champions.

Lewis-Potter made his senior breakthrough the season prior and had to fill the very big shoes of Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki when they both departed in January 2020.

Hull’s return to the second tier of English football hasn’t proven to be so fruitful right now having won just one of their opening eight matches, but Lewis-Potter has been one of the rare shining lights with two goals and an assist to his name.

The Sun reported last week that Southampton were monitoring his progress ahead of the January transfer window and now the Bees and Thomas Frank are said to be keen on the youngster.

The Hull Daily Mail believe that bids will come from the top flight for Lewis-Potter when the window re-opens and they could be offers that test the club’s resolve.

The Verdict

Hull fans will be fearing that a similar situation to what happened nearly two years ago now will occur when Bowen and Grosicki departed on deadline day in 2020.

Back then, the Tigers were sitting in mid-table and then plummeted to the relegation zone when they were both cashed in on, but from what we’ve seen so far it looks like they may struggle to get away from a battle at the bottom end of the table all season.

Lewis-Potter is Hull born and bred but despite being tied down to a contract long-term, Premier League interest can be a real head-turner.

Brentford are well-known for being shrewd in the transfer market and they rarely produce failures when it comes to doing deals, and Lewis-Potter could be the next in-line as an exciting incoming and they’ll certainly have the finances to tempt the Allam family.